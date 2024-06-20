Tompkins Financial Corp Has $69,000 Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,488,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total transaction of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total value of $3,030,418.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 2,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.63, for a total value of $315,799.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XYL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Xylem from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.92.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $140.37 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $87.59 and a one year high of $146.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.95, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Xylem had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

