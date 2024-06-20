Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Stock Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 986.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,358 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 39,980 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after buying an additional 972,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDU opened at $25.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.43.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

In other news, insider Rob L. Johnson acquired 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.46 per share, for a total transaction of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

