Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $122,000 in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Get Cencora alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the first quarter worth $168,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other Cencora news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,017.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $419,513.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,756.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 57,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $13,532,720.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,956,675 shares of company stock valued at $422,352,056 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of Cencora stock opened at $237.20 on Thursday. Cencora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.65 and a twelve month high of $246.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. Cencora had a return on equity of 268.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $68.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Cencora’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cencora from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cencora from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on COR

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.