Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $55,000 in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Get Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FELC. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FELC opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $30.71.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.