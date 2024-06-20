Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 7,000 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 106.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $15.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.46 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

