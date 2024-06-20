Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 597,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,489,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 986.3% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 34,411 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 70,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 17,074.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 74,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 73,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NTRS

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $62.44 and a 52 week high of $89.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average is $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.