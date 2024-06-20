Tompkins Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $244.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.96. The stock has a market cap of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.