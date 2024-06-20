Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 300 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. Barclays lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.57.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PSX opened at $135.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.06. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

