Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 311 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,682,000 after purchasing an additional 952,182 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $806,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.99 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

