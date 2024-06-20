Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $101,000 Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAP. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 79,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 37.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Up 0.1 %

TAP opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.21. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on TAP. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.07.

View Our Latest Report on TAP

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.