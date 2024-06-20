Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $90,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tobam increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $40.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

