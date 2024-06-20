Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $96,000 Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,811,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,218,000 after buying an additional 1,014,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,732,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,616,000 after buying an additional 817,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $100,344.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,042.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $159.28 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $164.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.32%.

EXR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

