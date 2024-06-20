Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,861,000 after purchasing an additional 169,627 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $194.14 on Thursday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $152.78 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market cap of $261.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.21 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

