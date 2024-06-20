TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) Declares $0.05 Dividend

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 40.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ TCON opened at $1.29 on Thursday. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCON shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

