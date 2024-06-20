Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $289.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.14. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

