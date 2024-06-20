TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Price Performance

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.84. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 million, a P/E ratio of 56.83 and a beta of 1.79.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

