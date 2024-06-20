TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.21 and last traded at $9.15. Approximately 28,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 225% from the average daily volume of 8,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
TransAlta Renewables Stock Up 2.8 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.
