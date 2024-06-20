TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $92.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRU. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.73.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $71.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -49.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $42.09 and a 12 month high of $82.75.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 14.26% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $144,307.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,105,548.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,551 shares of company stock valued at $783,880. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,230,645,000 after buying an additional 234,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 570.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,029,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981,271 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,596 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $424,288,000 after buying an additional 572,121 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

