TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Reiterated by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPVG. StockNews.com cut shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $333.84 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,701 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 110,132 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 661,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,185,000 after acquiring an additional 73,924 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

