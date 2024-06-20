Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Receives C$57.56 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$57.56.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSU. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Trisura Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$42.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,330.00. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$41.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 63.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$46.08.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$744.27 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 15.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 2.7520161 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

