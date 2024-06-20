Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 21.9% during the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 19,807 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.5% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 11,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 11.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 49,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $26.57 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

