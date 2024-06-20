Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Q2 (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $68.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $65.00. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s current price.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Q2

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $57.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Q2 has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Q2 had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $165.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.58 million. On average, research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Q2 news, Director R. H. Seale sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $450,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 363,754 shares in the company, valued at $18,224,075.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $61,915.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 721,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,992,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,684 shares of company stock valued at $4,888,275. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at $62,765,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 1,910.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 719,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 683,957 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after purchasing an additional 487,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at $20,470,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 855.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 451,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,606,000 after purchasing an additional 404,372 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.