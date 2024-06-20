Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Boosts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,773,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,203,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,421,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,781,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,969,000 after buying an additional 3,992,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 844.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,160,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,977 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Argus boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.97.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1 %

KEY opened at $13.58 on Thursday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.43. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 103.80%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

