Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Buys Shares of 373 W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GWW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,621,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,838,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW stock opened at $924.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $934.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $920.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GWW shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

