Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,374 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Southern were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Southern by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,558,000 after acquiring an additional 485,562 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.36.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of Southern stock opened at $77.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $80.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. The firm has a market cap of $85.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.