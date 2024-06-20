Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 75 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $340.64 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $343.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.65 and a 200-day moving average of $314.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.59.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

