UNB Corp. Plans Dividend of $1.00 (OTC:UNPA)

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
UNB Stock Performance
UNPA opened at $82.07 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.52. UNB has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $82.07.
UNB Company Profile
