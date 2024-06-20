Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.19 and last traded at $80.00. Approximately 543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.09.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73.

About Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is an owner, developer and operator of sustainable, high-quality real estate assets in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States. The Group operates 72 shopping centres in 12 countries, including 38 which carry the iconic Westfield brand. These centres attract over 900 million visits annually and provide a unique platform for retailers and brands to connect with consumers.

