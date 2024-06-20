Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.75.

Union Pacific stock opened at $222.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $199.06 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average of $240.65.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

