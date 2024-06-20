United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.780-0.780 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Sunday. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on United States Steel

United States Steel Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:X opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. United States Steel has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Analysts expect that United States Steel will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.