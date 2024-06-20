UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $481.05 on Thursday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $495.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.85. The firm has a market cap of $442.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

