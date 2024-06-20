Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) & Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Critical Survey

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) and Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Health Realty Income Trust $95.57 million 5.54 $15.40 million $1.17 32.75 Franklin Street Properties $145.71 million 1.15 -$48.11 million ($0.56) -2.89

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Franklin Street Properties. Franklin Street Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dividends

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Street Properties has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Franklin Street Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 249.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Franklin Street Properties pays out -7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Franklin Street Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Health Realty Income Trust 16.66% 7.88% 2.70% Franklin Street Properties -41.73% -8.05% -5.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and Franklin Street Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Franklin Street Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.7% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Franklin Street Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Franklin Street Properties on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

