Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) PT Raised to $52.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $47.29.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Urban Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

