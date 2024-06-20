Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) to Issue $0.84 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8403 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
