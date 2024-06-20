Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) to Issue $0.84 Dividend

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.8403 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $118.89 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $99.03 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

