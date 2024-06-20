Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1704 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

