Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,227 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,142,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $951,150,000 after acquiring an additional 244,927 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 15,726,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,347,000 after acquiring an additional 836,192 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,603,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,895,000 after acquiring an additional 164,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,461,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,989,000 after acquiring an additional 208,672 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

