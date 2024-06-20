Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Plans Dividend of $1.03

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.0317 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

