Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Plans Dividend of $1.03

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 1.0317 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance
Shares of VGK opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $70.68. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Restoration Hardware Stock: Should You Buy After Earnings Drop?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.