Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 46,938 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,938 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.43% of Ferrari worth $1,518,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

RACE opened at $414.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $285.02 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $414.86 and its 200-day moving average is $393.61.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.08. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a $2.443 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.62%.

Several brokerages recently commented on RACE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Ferrari from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Ferrari from $458.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.67.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

