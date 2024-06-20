Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend of $1.02 (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0237 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
