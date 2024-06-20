Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend of $1.02 (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYMGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.0237 per share on Tuesday, June 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $119.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.54.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Dividend History for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

