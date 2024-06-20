Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,549.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 137,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 135,400 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Regis Acquisition Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 28.7% in the third quarter. Regis Acquisition Inc. now owns 131,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC now owns 130,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,532 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.42. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

