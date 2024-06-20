Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY) Shares Down 1.4%

Vår Energi AS (OTCMKTS:VARRY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 1,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 2,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Vår Energi AS Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40.

Vår Energi AS Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.1194 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Vår Energi AS’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Vår Energi AS Company Profile

Vår Energi AS operates as an independent upstream oil and gas company on the Norwegian continental shelf in Norway. It produces crude oil, liquified natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Eni Norge AS and changed its name to Vår Energi AS in December 2018. The company was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Sandnes, Norway.

