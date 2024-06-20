Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Director W. Mark Watson Buys 20,000 Shares

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) Director W. Mark Watson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VXRT opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.90. Vaxart, Inc. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.54.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 920.00% and a negative return on equity of 121.06%. The company had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vaxart in the first quarter worth $20,000,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vaxart by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,449,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after buying an additional 1,404,391 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Vaxart during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.

