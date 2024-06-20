VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

VEON Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VEON opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. VEON has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth $97,544,000. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its holdings in VEON by 30.4% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 2,533,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $60,819,000 after acquiring an additional 591,060 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 18.8% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,496 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,456 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its holdings in VEON by 8.5% during the first quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 25,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

Further Reading

