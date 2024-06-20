Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Hits $5.05 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. Verge has a market capitalization of $72.23 million and $5.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verge has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66,270.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.66 or 0.00601419 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.27 or 0.00113556 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00037309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.90 or 0.00254793 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00043647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.38 or 0.00068459 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

