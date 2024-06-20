Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
VIA stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
