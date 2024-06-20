Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

VIA stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. Via Renewables has a 1 year low of $10.99 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 57.36%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Via Renewables as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

