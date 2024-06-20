Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Shares Gap Up to $9.42

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.42, but opened at $9.65. Viant Technology shares last traded at $9.60, with a volume of 12,888 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Viant Technology from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Viant Technology Stock Up 1.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.71.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Viant Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $34.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Viant Technology Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 509.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 73,576 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 430,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viant Technology by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 302,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

