Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC) Trading Down 7.1%

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. 201,708 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 171,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vincerx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The company has a market cap of $17.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.41.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vincerx Pharma, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vincerx Pharma stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.12% of Vincerx Pharma worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.02% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing enitociclib, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating patients with hematologic malignancies; and VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat solid tumors.

