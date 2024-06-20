Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Cullen Investment Group LTD.

Cullen Investment Group LTD. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,666 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cullen Investment Group LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners increased its position in Visa by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,975 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.98 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.71.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

