Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,776 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after purchasing an additional 596,950 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,229,004 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,272,846,000 after purchasing an additional 374,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Citigroup increased their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $273.62 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $224.98 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $500.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $273.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

