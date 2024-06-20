Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Westwind Capital increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 115,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 19.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Costco Split History: Is it Time for Costco to Split Again?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Signet Jewelers Stock Poised for Rebound After Earnings Drop
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Airship AI Lands New Contract: Stock Soars 16% and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.