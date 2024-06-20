Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Westwind Capital increased its stake in Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 115,641 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,274,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 28,902 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 19.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $273.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.98 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Visa

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.